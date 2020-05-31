Apple, Amazon among companies adjusting operations amid demonstrations

Amazon, Target, and Apple all made modifications to their business operations over the weekend in light of demonstrations in cities across the US, Bloomberg reported.

Apple kept many of its retail stores closed on Sunday, including some that had just reopened after weeks of being shuttered due to the pandemic. Target closed 32 of its stores in the Minneapolis area and said Sunday it would temporarily close several more across the country.

Amazon told Bloomberg that it had scaled back and adjusted routes “in a handful of cities” to ensure workers’ safety. Drivers in Chicago and Los Angeles received messages Saturday instructing them to stop delivering packages and return home, according to Bloomberg.

Minneapolis has been the site of some of the largest demonstrations against the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer was later fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.