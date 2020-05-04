HP’s new Omen gaming desktops get a glow up

HP has debuted a fresh lineup of Omen desktops, the 25L and 30L, with improved specs and a clean new design that ditches the edgy gamer aesthetic for something a little more refined. Compared to HP’s older Omen desktop designs — particularly, one we’ll refer to as the Death Cube — the new design is far less divisive and a lot more elegant.

It got rid of the flashy, old logo and simplified the look of the chassis. Sure, you can set the LEDs to display whichever color you’d like, but importantly, even that looks more subtle than HP’s past approach to desktop design. Aesthetics aside, these machines should be better at staying cool, as HP made the case’s feet nearly four times taller to allow for better airflow.

The two new 2020 desktops are simply named after how many liters in capacity there are inside of each one — admittedly a strange way to delineate the models. They’re each stark black, though spending more will get you a few design tweaks like glass siding to expose internal lighting and an illuminated front chassis fan.

The lineup starts at $899.99 for the HP Omen 25L, though it will get more costly if you want to improve on the default specifications. Those specs include the Intel Core i5-10400 or the AMD Ryzen 5-3500 processors to start. For graphics, it has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or the AMD Radeon RX 5500. This machine has 8GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-3200MHz RAM, a 256GB WD Black M.2 NVMe SSD, and a 500W Cooler Master Bronze power supply (HP is clearly trying to bring more component makers into the fold for its new desktop builds).

Those are all decent specs if you’re willing to settle on playing the most demanding PC games on medium graphical settings, but you’ll need more GPU power, more RAM, and more storage (along with a more powerful power supply, in most cases) to play the latest and upcoming games at their highest settings.

If you want a bigger case and better specs without tweaking the default configuration, the HP Omen 30L might be more your speed. It starts at $1,199.99, and for that price it features AMD’s Ryzen 5-3600 processor, the AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU; and it matches the RAM, storage, and power supply specs from the base 25L model. Opting for an Intel Core i5-10600K processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card bumps the price up to $1,299.99, though the build is otherwise exactly the same. HP also supports the Ryzen 7-3700X processor for the Omen 30L, if you’d rather have an AMD CPU.

There’s also a high-end Omen 30L configuration that costs $1,999.99. It features Intel’s Core i7-10700K processor and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The power supply also gets a boost over what’s available in the $1,199 model to Cooler Master’s 750W Platinum model.

Both sizes of HP’s latest Omen desktops will be available starting tomorrow, May 5th, from HP directly.