Here’s how Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro stacks up against the competition

Apple announced a new version of its popular 13-inch MacBook Pro, replacing the much-maligned butterfly switch keyboard with its new “Magic Keyboard” that’s used on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. With today’s release, all of Apple’s current lineup of laptops have the improved keyboard.

There are other changes, too, like that each model now has twice the amount of storage. The base model has 256GB of storage by default, while the middle options have 512GB, and the high-end model has 1TB. And on the most expensive configuration, you’ll go from an older 8th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 processor to one of Intel’s latest quad-core 10th Gen Core i5 CPUs, along with 16GB of faster 3733MHz RAM.

All in all, not much has changed. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has you covered with all of the context you need for this new laptop. But if you just want the spec-by-spec showdown to see what’s been added and, importantly, how it compares against the more affordable MacBook Air and other similarly priced computers, we’ve made a table to sort it all out.