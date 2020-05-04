Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A51 is now available unlocked

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 is now available as an unlocked device in the US following its release via Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and Xfinity Mobile. The unlocked 4G handset can be bought from Amazon or Samsung.com, where its price is listed as $399.99. If you’ve been waiting for a version of the phone without all the bloatware that tends to come with carrier devices, then this is the one to get.

The Galaxy A51 is part of Samsung’s popular midrange A-series. It’s got a 6.5-inch OLED display with a hole-punch notch, four rear cameras (including a main 48-megapixel camera), a 4,000mAh battery, and a headphone jack. Although there’s a 5G version of the phone on the way later this summer, for now, this is the 4G LTE version.

You have a couple of options if you don’t want to pay the full retail price of the phone upfront. You can trade in an eligible device to get the phone for as little as $229.99 or finance it over 24 monthly payments with 0 percent interest on Samsung.com.

Alongside the phone itself, Samsung says you can get a free two-month and six-month trial to YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium, respectively. There’s also the option of getting a free pair of Galaxy Buds, although it should be noted that these aren’t the Galaxy Buds Plus that Samsung released earlier this year.