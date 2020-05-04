SoundCloud is launching a slate of weekly Twitch shows

SoundCloud is joining Twitch. The popular music streaming service is set to launch a slate of original live programming on Wednesday, May 6th, that includes shows about the industry populated by insiders, execs, and influencers. SoundCloud is the latest music service to join Twitch since concerts and tours across the globe have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The slate of shows the site is launching with is eclectic. “Studio Sessions with Soulection,” for example, will feature the popular collective’s founder digging through tracks on SoundCloud to uncover gems from emerging creators; “Cloud Bar” will bring experts from the music industry together to focus on music journalism and marketing, live events, and more. Two of the site’s shows will focus on musicians: “Fresh Pressed,” which will feature the site’s most popular tracks, and “Fast Track,” which the company says will have “rising beat makers” show their skills.

Since global lockdowns began, Twitch has become an increasingly important place for musicians to make money. For example: Bandsintown, a concert notification service, has partnered with the site to get musicians staring down an empty summer affiliate status on Twitch so they can start making money through the site. It also hosts concerts from quarantined musicians. SoundCloud is doing much the same thing — only a little differently.