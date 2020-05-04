PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube

Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, has signed an exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube. The move comes almost exactly one year after Kjellberg announced that he was streaming exclusively on DLive, a small blockchain-based live-streaming site.

According to the press release, Kjellberg is excited to head back to his home pastures. “Live streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future,” he said.

Kjellberg’s acquisition is the latest big name joining YouTube for live-streaming; recently, the platform has been throwing its weight (and money!) around to grab exclusive deals with streaming stars like CouRage, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae. Kjellberg’s move was somewhat predictable; I only wonder how much the deal was worth. Obviously, YouTube isn’t the only platform snapping up streamers — Mixer, Twitch, and Facebook have gotten in the game too. Anyway: as always, if you have any details, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.