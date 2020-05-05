ESPN to air live NBA 2K League games

ESPN will air live NBA 2K League matches on ESPN2 on three Tuesdays in May, the sports network announced today. It’s the first time that the NBA 2K League, which is operated by the NBA, will have matches aired live on TV in the US, according to ESPN. Some league matches will also be shown on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, depending on the day of the week and when in the season you’re watching.

On Tuesdays at 7PM ET, starting today through May 19th, you can watch NBA 2K League matches on ESPN2. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7PM ET, you can watch NBA 2K League games on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. ESPN has not yet announced the broadcast schedule for games that take place beginning May 26th.

ESPN has aired more esports as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced traditional sports leagues to go on hiatus

ESPN has started airing more esports as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced traditional sports leagues to go on hiatus. The sports channel hosted an “ESPN Esports Day” with 12 hours of esports coverage on April 5th, for example, and it aired the League of Legends’ 2020 Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split Playoffs on ESPN2 and the ESPN app throughout April. Fox has also teamed up with NASCAR to broadcast virtual races held in the iRacing driving simulator on TV.