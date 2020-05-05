Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC May 12th

Microsoft is bringing Halo 2: Anniversary to Windows 10 PCs on May 12th, as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the company announced today.

Halo 2: Anniversary is an HD remastered version of Halo 2, which came out on the original Xbox in 2004. It includes a major overhaul to the game’s visuals in addition to the soundtrack and sound effects. Halo 2: Anniversary also allows users to switch back and forth from the original graphics to the updated visuals in the campaign mode.

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ on PC is still growing

Halo 2: Anniversary originally came out as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One in 2014. The compilation also featured Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. Microsoft would later release Halo: Reach into the compilation roughly five years after its initial release.

A PC port of The Master Chief Collection launched in late 2019, though it only included Halo: Reach at launch. Combat Evolved Anniversary has since been added, and Microsoft plans to add the rest of the games over the course of 2020.

Halo 2 became one of the most influential games of its console generation when it came to online gaming. It was one of the first hugely popular online multiplayer games, bringing a lot of players online and becoming one of Microsoft’s flagship titles for online gaming. Its multiplayer proved to be so popular that even after the release of the Xbox 360, the game was supported until Microsoft announced it would end support for the original Xbox Live in 2010.

The Master Chief Collection is available for PC for $39.99. You’ll also be able to purchase Halo 2: Anniversary individually for $9.99 or play it through an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription.