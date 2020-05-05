Forza Street, Microsoft’s free-to-play racing game, is out now for iOS and Android

Microsoft’s Forza Street, a free-to-play racing title from Forza creator Turn 10 Studios, is available now for iOS and Android after launching for Windows 10 last year. The game takes the standard Forza formula of collecting, customizing, and racing cars and redesigns it for mobile, which means it has a fair amount of micotransactions and other ways to spend money if you’re into that.

Forza Street is technically a Miami street racing game, so it differs quite a bit from recent, big-budget console and PC entries in the Forza Horizon series. Microsoft is billing the game as an “evolving” experience “with interesting characters, mystery, and intrigue, explored through a narrative driven campaign, weekly Spotlight Events, and limited time Themed Events.” The end goal, of course, is to add more unique cars to your collection.

Microsoft is trying to sweeten the deal for new players with a couple of promotions. For those who play between now and June 5th, you’ll unlock a unique Ford GT. For those who play the game on a Samsung device and download it from the Samsung store, you’ll get a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy-themed paint or a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for those using the Galaxy S20 line, along with some extra in-game credits and other perks. Forza Street also links to Xbox Live, so you can sync achievements and progress across iOS, Android, and Windows 10.