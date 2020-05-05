Leaked videos show Lenovo’s first gaming smartphone

Lenovo’s first gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion, has leaked in a series of promotional videos showing off the device. A “trusted” anonymous source provided the unreleased material, in addition to some new specs, to XDA Developers. There’s no guarantee that these videos will reflect the product’s final design, but they offer an interesting look at some features we may have to look forward to.

Per XDA, the videos indicate that the phone will feature fast 90W wired charging (a slogan claims “30 minutes to 100%”) thanks to a beastly 5,000mAh dual-cell battery. We’re also looking at a USB-C charging port, a SIM card tray, and a data port (but no headphone jack) on the bottom; an additional USB-C on the side; speakers in the top and bottom bezel; and a microphone hole on the top.

The back of the device features a symmetrical Y-shaped design similar to those found on some other Legion products. The dual cameras appear to be located in the center of the rear, rather than on the top where you’d expect to see them. That’s perhaps a more useful location for mobile gamers who may be frequently holding the phone horizontally. The videos also indicate that there’s no iPhone-esque camera notch on the Legion. Instead, the front camera appears to pop out of the side — another decision that seems optimized for landscape orientation.

XDA’s source also revealed some specs: it’s purported to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, with FS 3.0 internal storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The screen is said to have 2340 x 1080 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array includes a 64MP and a 16MP wide-angle shooter; the front camera is 20MP.

Legion phone rumors have been swirling for a few months. Many of them line up with the details in these videos; Lenovo revealed 90W fast charging in a poster last month, and has teased the notch-less display, Snapdragon 865, and dual USB-C ports in previous renders as well.

The leaks don’t give an indication of any pricing or release date, so we may need to wait a while to see this phone for ourselves.