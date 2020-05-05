Leak reveals new Sonos soundbar could be called the Arc and have up-firing speakers

Sonos may be close to releasing a new soundbar called the Arc, as apparent marketing images of the device have been shared on Twitter by leaker and WinFuture writer Roland Quandt. The Arc appears to have up-firing speakers and could be considerably longer than the existing Sonos Beam soundbar.

You can see the images for yourself in Quandt’s tweet, embedded below:

Sonos Arc marketing collateral pic.twitter.com/sMUiFBs2RC — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 5, 2020

The first image in the top-left shows just how much longer the Arc might be compared with the 25.6-inch Beam. And the image of the Arc’s internals in the lower-left appears to show the new soundbar will not only have two upward-firing speakers, but also two outward-firing ones and four front-firing ones.

It’s unclear exactly how much the Arc might cost, but Quandt replied to his own tweet with a clue: “price: money, lots of it.”

Dave Zatz shared images of what appear to be the Arc over the weekend, though he called it an upgrade to the Sonos Playbar and did not mention the Arc name. The new soundbar could come in black and white, according to Zatz’s images, and may have Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos on-board, he said.

Earlier today, Quandt posted images of what appear to be a new Sonos Five speaker, which looks like a a successor to the Sonos Play:5, and a third-generation Sonos Sub on Twitter and in an article on WinFuture. 9to5Mac reported on all three of the new Sonos speakers on April 29th, though did not mention the Arc or Sonos Five names.

Sonos has been teasing some kind of announcement for tomorrow, May 6th, so it seems possible these three speakers could be unveiled soon.