Fortnite is now one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players

Epic’s Fortnite has more than 350 million registered players, the game developer announced on Wednesday. That makes the free-to-play battle royale game one of the most popular titles ever made, ranking up there with the ubiquity of Minecraft and some of the most downloaded mobile and free-to-play PC games of the last 15 years. While we have no indication as to how many players log in every day or month, as Epic doesn’t release those stats, the studio did say that in April alone, players logged 3.2 billion hours of Fortnite.

The last player count stat we heard from Epic was about 250 million in March 2019, indicating that the game is still growing a year later and more than two and a half years after its initial release. That’s partly due to the game being so readily available on all platforms — PC, console, and mobile — and because Epic continues to update it constantly.

Most recently, the developer added party royale, a gun-free social space within the game that allows players to log in and hang out with friends, watch concerts from big-name music acts, and engage in a variety of theme park-style activities. It’s all part of Epic’s quest to build a metaverse-style social network that lives entirely within its 3D world. After a massive and surreal Travis Scott concert last month and last Friday’s Diplo show, Epic says it’s going to host a mini music festival featuring DJs Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 starting at 9PM ET.