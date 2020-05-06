Google Authenticator’s first Android update in years lets you move your account between devices

Google Authenticator, the company’s code-based authentication app, has received its first update in three years, updating the app’s interface for larger screens with more modern aspect ratios and delivering one of the platform’s most-needed features (via Android Police). The Android version was last updated on August 22nd, 2017, while the iOS one was updated around a year ago to adjust it for iPhone X screens.

Now, for the first time, Authenticator users will be able to easily transfer their account from one device to another without needing to manually transfer each code or disable and reenable two-factor authentication (2FA) on each account. The update introduces this feature through an import / export tool that lets you choose which accounts to include and transfer using a single QR code scan. It’s a feature that competitor Authy has provided for quite some time, so it’s refreshing to see it come to Authenticator, even if it’s years late.

The update also adjusts the layout of the app to take into account newer screens with 16:9 aspect ratios, adds an adjustable dark mode for those with and without OLED screens, and includes a revamp of the user interface in accordance with Google’s Material Design 2 standards. This update appears only available for Android users right now, but we’re looking into whether it’s coming to iOS soon as well. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.