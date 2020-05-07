How to watch Microsoft’s Xbox Series X game showcase

Microsoft is hosting an event today where it will show off the first gameplay footage from several games launching on its upcoming Xbox Series X console. One of those games will be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was recently announced for the console (with Smart Delivery support, no less, like Cyberpunk 2077). And just to keep expectations at bay, we already know that Microsoft is waiting until July to show off Halo Infinite and other titles from its internal Xbox Game Studios. Still, that leaves a lot of open space for new and returning franchises to make their next-gen debut.

How do I watch the Xbox Series X gameplay preview?

What time does the Xbox Series X gameplay preview start?

If you want to watch along, the stream begins at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.