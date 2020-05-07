LG’s stylish mid-range Velvet smartphone gets its grand reveal

The LG Velvet has finally officially launched in South Korea, following weeks of teases and announcements. As expected, the phone features a “raindrop” triple rear camera array, is powered by a Snapdragon 765, and has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a small central notch. Details about its global launch are expected to come later this month.

LG has taken such a gradual approach with the reveal that we knew practically everything about the Velvet already. The South Korean electronics giant showed off its name and design in sketch form back in April, then announced its processor along with additional details the following week.

We also knew the specs of its cameras, display, and battery thanks to a blog post published late last month. The main camera has a 48 megapixel sensor, and it’s joined by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth sensor, and a 16 megapixel front-facing camera. Internally, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery and supports both fast and wireless charging.

Rounding out the specs, the phone has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an IP68 water resistance rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports styluses and LG’s dual screen accessory, and it’s available in orange, green, black, and white. Oh, and there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, because this is LG after all.

The LG Velvet is due to cost ₩899,800 (around $700) when it goes on sale in South Korea. Although the company is yet to announce pricing or release information for outside of the country, LG tells us that it’s planning to make an English-language announcement later this month, suggesting that a release in the US and Europe can’t be far away. That’s good news, because the Velvet is one of the most interesting looking phones LG has produced in a while.