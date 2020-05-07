Here are the first 13 games optimized for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft is detailing the first games that will be optimized for its next-gen Xbox Series X console today. All of the games included in Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 show will sport a new Xbox Series X Optimized badge, which signals that a game has been improved and optimized for the new console.

Optimizations include 4K support at up to 120fps, DirectStorage support, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and faster load times. Effectively, when you see the Optimized badge, you know that a developer has done some work to ensure existing or new games work better on an Xbox Series X. You can read more about the Xbox Series X Optimized details here.

Microsoft showcased 13 new games coming to Xbox Series X, including titles from Ubisoft, Deep Silver, and Bloober Team. All 13 games will sport the new Xbox Series X Optimized badge, and it’s likely we’ll see many more during Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios announcements in July and over the coming months. Here are the first 13 Xbox Series X Optimized titles: