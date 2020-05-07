Instagram glitch lets people post extra-long photos

When you scroll through your Instagram feed today, you might have to keep scrolling... and scrolling...

There’s a new glitch that lets people post extra-long images onto their feeds. It’s attention-grabbing for pretty obvious reasons: they take a while to scroll past. Instagram normally limits portrait photos to roughly the size of your screen.

The glitch appears to only work on iOS. To make it work, you basically just create or save an extra-long image, then open up Instagram’s photo picker and select it. The app seems to be failing to properly crop them right now.

There are some exceptions. Images that are too long seem to not work or to turn up all black. Images may also get cut off and appear really pixelated. This isn’t quite a chance to post a full-res scan of a beautiful banner you made.

Here’s a tutorial someone made on how to use the glitch:

On Android, Instagram is still cropping images properly, so you won’t be able to post them. The images do still show up extra-long in your feed, though, so you can see what others are posting.

This is almost certainly a glitch and not a new feature, so don’t expect it to stick around for long. For now, it’s quickly being picked up by influencers and meme accounts as a novel way to grab people’s attention on the app. We’ve reached out to Instagram for comment.

So what does this actually look like?

Here’s an example. I’ve put it at the very bottom of this story because, well, you’ll see why: