Community’s cast is reuniting for a virtual table read to benefit COVID-19 relief

Much of the cast of Community will reunite for a virtual table read to support COVID-19 relief, according to Variety. The table read and a fan Q&A will be live streamed on the Community YouTube channel on May 18th at 5PM ET.

Actors Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, as well as Community creator Dan Harmon, will all participate in the table read, reports Variety. They will be doing a read of the episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” from the show’s fifth season. The live stream will raise money for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

It’s the latest special to help raise money for COVID-19 relief. NBC aired a half-hour scripted special of Parks and Recreation on April 30th for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. And the World Health Organization and Global Citizen hosted the One World: Together at Home concert, which included performances by Lizzo, Elton John, and Lady Gaga, on April 18th.