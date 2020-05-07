A National Treasure Disney Plus series is in development

A National Treasure TV series for Disney Plus is now in development, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider in an interview today. Bruckheimer also reiterated that a new National Treasure film was in the works, though that was first reported in January.

Bruckheimer was light on details for the Disney Plus show, but he did say that “it’s the same concept but a young cast.” It’s unclear if Nicolas Cage will be reprising his role as Benjamin Franklin Gates in the Disney Plus series in some capacity. The new theatrical movie would have the same cast as the first two movies, Bruckheimer said.

Both the series in the film seem are early in development

Both the National Treasure Disney Plus show and the third film also seem to be in early stages of development, based on Bruckheimer’s comments. “The film version is being written right now, and the television version is in process,” he said. “We have a pilot script done and we have an outline of the future episodes.”

The potential new National Treasure series is yet another of Disney’s existing franchises that the company has mined for Disney Plus shows. There are also multiple Star Wars projects in the works, including a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, one about Cassian Andor, one helmed by Leslye Headland, and a second season of The Mandalorian, as well as multiple Marvel series, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.