Office for iPad is getting mouse and trackpad support later this year

Microsoft is planning to update Office for iPad with support for Apple’s latest iPadOS trackpad and mouse support. The software maker has always been quick to update its range of iOS apps with Apple’s latest software features, and work is already underway to update Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more.

Apple surprised everyone with cursor support in iPadOS back in March, and developers are now racing to update their iPad apps. TechCrunch reported earlier this week that Microsoft is working on cursor support for Office for iPad, that’s “expected to ship in Office for iPad this fall.” We understand that Microsoft is planning to include cursor support by the fall, so it could come to some Office apps a lot sooner. Microsoft is not sharing details on its exact plans just yet.

Microsoft has a history of supporting Apple’s latest iOS features

Microsoft was quick to roll out iPad Split View for Outlook on iOS last year, and the company released a unified Office app for iOS earlier this year. The new Office app combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office mobile features into a single, smaller app.

Microsoft is still planning to keep the individual Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps available on iOS, and it’s likely we’ll see cursor support emerge in the main Office app and these standalone versions, too.