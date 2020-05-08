First looks at Surface Go 2, Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Xbox Series X gameplay footage

There were a lot of announcements in the consumer tech world this week, with new hardware from both Microsoft and Apple, plus some promising early gameplay videos for the Xbox Series X console.
This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller walk through those announcements: the Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple. The crew also discusses how the Xbox Series X will have games optimized for the console with faster load times, ray tracing, and 4K video.
This episode is also Paul’s last regular appearance on The Vergecast. We say goodbye to him with a montage of his last 100 segments on the show, and he delivers one last addition to his segment “So long, and thanks for all the Bitcoin” to wrap the podcast.
Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- The disappointing truth about antibody testing
- Apple is giving $10 million to COVID-19 testing kit company
- FDA authorizes CRISPR-based test for COVID-19
- Sen. Ed Markey wants the FCC to rethink its broadband deployment plans
- An Amazon warehouse worker in New York has died of COVID-19
- An Amazon VP’s resignation has cast a spotlight on the company’s working conditions
- Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders demand Amazon explain whistleblower firings
- Pittsburgh’s airport is the first in the US to use UV-cleaning robots
- NYC will use powerful ultraviolet lamps to kill the coronavirus on subways and buses
- ESPN to air live NBA 2K League games
- We’ve known how to make healthier buildings for decades
- The spring of iterative hardware updates
- MacBook Pro 13-inch: come for the keyboard, stay for the performance
- The saga of Apple’s bad butterfly MacBook keyboards is finally over
- Microsoft’s new Surface Go 2 has a bigger display and better Intel processor
- Microsoft Surface Book 3: new Nvidia GPUs, up to ...
- Watch the first Xbox Series X gameplay footage, showing off ray-tracing and graphics of the next-gen console
- These 11 new games will get free upgrades for the Xbox Series X
- Here are the first 13 games optimized for the Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series X Optimized games promise 4K up to 120fps, ray tracing, and fast load times
- Madden 21 shows that cross-gen gaming on Xbox Series X and PS5 could be messy
- Sonos announces the Arc, its first Dolby Atmos soundbar
- Sonos will launch its new app and big S2 software update on June 8th
- Google unifies all of its messaging and communication apps into a single team
