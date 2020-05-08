First looks at Surface Go 2, Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Xbox Series X gameplay footage

There were a lot of announcements in the consumer tech world this week, with new hardware from both Microsoft and Apple, plus some promising early gameplay videos for the Xbox Series X console.

This week on The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller walk through those announcements: the Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro from Apple. The crew also discusses how the Xbox Series X will have games optimized for the console with faster load times, ray tracing, and 4K video.

This episode is also Paul’s last regular appearance on The Vergecast. We say goodbye to him with a montage of his last 100 segments on the show, and he delivers one last addition to his segment “So long, and thanks for all the Bitcoin” to wrap the podcast.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: