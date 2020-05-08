Google says that the majority of its employees will work from home until 2021

Google has extended its work-from-home policy for the remainder of 2020. After previously telling employees that they would be working remotely until June 1st, CEO Sundar Pichai has told employees that they’ll likely work from home until the end of the year, via The Information.

According to Pichai, employees whose work requires physically being in the office will be allowed back in either June or July, but with increased safety precautions and a “different” in-office experience.

But for most of Google’s staff, working at home will continue to be the new normal for the rest of the year. Google began advising employees to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.

Google isn’t the only major tech company to ask employees to stay home for the rest of the year. Facebook made a similar announcement yesterday, citing information from groups like the Centers for Disease Control and Johns Hopkins, along with government guidance. Google and Facebook likely won’t be the only ones, either: with two of the largest tech companies both planning to shutter their doors for the remainder of the year, odds are that we’ll start to see other companies follow.