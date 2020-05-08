Microsoft offering free repairs for mysterious Surface Laptop 3 screen cracks

In the months since the Surface Laptop 3’s October 2019 launch, some users have reported cracks appearing on their laptop’s screen for no discernible reason. Microsoft first said it was investigating the issue in February, and today, the company explained a potential cause of the problem and offered free repairs to those affected (via ZDNet).

“We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause,” Microsoft said in a support document.

You can get reimbursed if you paid for a repair that would be covered now

“If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device,” the company added.

Microsoft also says that if you previously paid for a repair that you believe should be covered by this new policy, you can contact Microsoft support to potentially get a reimbursement.

