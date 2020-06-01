Samsung rolls out Access upgrade plan for new Galaxy devices

Samsung is rolling out Samsung Access, a monthly premium upgrade program in the US for users who purchase new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, or Galaxy S20 Ultra phones, the company announced in a blog post.

Unlike its legacy upgrade program, Samsung Access provides additional benefits, including a Premium Care membership, and a premium Microsoft 365 subscription, which includes Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Skype, along with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Another big difference between the new Access plan and the legacy upgrade plan: if you already have a Samsung device, you can’t trade it in to join the new Access plan. The standard upgrade plan allows you to trade in an existing device and put any remaining balance toward a new one.

Pricing for a minimum three-month subscription to Samsung Access will cost $37 per month for the S20, $42 per month for the S20 Plus, and $48 per month for the S20 Ultra. Access subscribers can upgrade their devices every nine months, or earlier for $100. There’s also the option to cancel the plan entirely after three months, or earlier for a $100 fee (although you’ll have to return the phone, of course).

It’s a similar offer to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, which allows users to get the newest iPhone, Apple’s premium AppleCare membership for a monthly fee, and simple upgrade opportunities.