Amazon launches two new Kindle Paperwhite colors

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite now comes in two new colors, plum and and sage (via The Digital Reader). That means the Paperwhite is now available in four different colors — when Amazon revised the Paperwhite in November 2018, you could only get it in black, and Amazon introduced “twilight blue” last July.

If you opt for a non-black Paperwhite, you should know that only the back of the device will be your chosen color. The front bezels will be black no matter which color option you pick.

Amazon’s 2018 revision to the Paperwhite brought some nice new additions, including waterproofing and support for Audible audiobooks, which had previously been exclusive to the Amazon’s top-end Kindle Oasis. But it would have been nice to see Amazon make more changes to the Paperwhite in addition to launching the new colors.

The plum and sage Kindle Paperwhite are available to order now from Amazon. They start at at $129.99 for 8GB of storage and $159.99 for 32GB of storage.