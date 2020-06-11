Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West

A Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, titled Horizon Forbidden West, is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. Guerrilla Games is working on a follow-up, announced today, to the 2017 action roleplaying game. No release window was announced at the event.

In Horizon Zero Dawn, a young hunter named Aloy is looking for clues to her past in a “post post-apocalypse” world. It’s a futuristic story with prehistoric vibes, one in which Aloy spars often with huge, robotic creatures. The game launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, before a PC port was announced for this summer.

Horizon Forbidden West will pick up where the previous game left off, with Aloy heading out west to the post-apocalyptic ruins of America to continue unraveling the mysteries around the catastrophe that destroyed her world. New gameplay elements, like underwater exploration and massive new robotic creatures to battle, were also shown off.