Twitter experiments with emoji tweet reactions, again

Twitter is developing a new feature that would let users react to tweets with emoji, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. This isn’t the first time Twitter has experimented with emoji reactions as SocialMediaToday reports, having played around with the idea back in 2015 when Facebook was developing its own take.

A screenshot posted by Wong shows a tweet-reaction interface, giving the option to respond to a tweet with emoji including the crying with laughter and shocked faces. There’s also the option to “React with Fleet,” a reference to Twitter’s Snapchat Stories-style disappearing tweets that’s only available in a handful of countries, alongside the typical “Retweet” and “Retweet with comment” options.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

Although this isn’t the first time Twitter has tested emoji reactions, it’s recent decision to let some people turn off replies to their tweets could make it far more useful now. Without the option to send a written reply to a tweet, you might want to post a more nuanced reaction beyond favoriting a tweet with a heart icon. Twitter also recently introduced the ability to react to direct messages, indicating its interest in emoji reactions generally.

As with all leaks like this, there’s no guarantee that the feature will ever progress beyond being an internal test for widespread release. But if it does, then “getting ratio’d” on Twitter could soon become a lot harder to calculate.