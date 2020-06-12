Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the newly announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a standalone title for the PlayStation 5, quashing rumors that the title was simply a remastered version or an expansion of the original PS4 Spider-Man that have been swirling since the reveal. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will reportedly be smaller in scope than the original, though, per a Bloomberg report that compared it to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

Part of the confusion stems from comments from Simon Rutter, EVP head of European business at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who commented in an interview with The Telegraph, “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.” Rutter went on to explain, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component — which is the expansion element — but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

Despite Rutter’s comments, though, developer Insomniac Games has confirmed in a tweet that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a “standalone game” that continues the adventures of the video game Spider-Man.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was a 2017 spinoff from mainline series entry Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which shared similar gameplay elements, graphics, and technology as the previous title. But it was a smaller, shorter experience than a traditional Uncharted game. (It was also sold for $39 at retail, instead of a full $59 price tag.) Spider-Man: Miles Morales, according to Bloomberg’s report, will follow a similar strategy, with a “significantly shorter” run time than the original Spider-Man (which took about 40 hours to complete, not counting DLC expansions).

But unlike The Lost Legacy, which was released on the same platform as Uncharted 4, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have the added wrinkle that, in addition to focusing on a new character and adding new gameplay features, the PS5 title will also build on the PS4 game with new technical improvements to take advantage of the console’s more powerful hardware. A post on the PlayStation Blog details some of those improvements, including “near-instantaneous fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City” and “highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals,” compared to the original PS4 title.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on the PlayStation 5 this holiday season.