Vergecast: Android 11 beta, PS5 reveal, and big tech halts facial recognition for police

There’s a new episode of The Vergecast to fill you in on all of the news from this week. Join Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and a rotation of other reporters and editors for everything that you need to know. The three topics covered this week are:
- Android 11 beta: here are all the announcements
- PlayStation 5: all of the news from Sony’s next-gen game showcase
- Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft stop selling facial recognition technology to police
During the first part of the show, Verge reporter Megan Farokhmanesh and games editor Andrew Webster take over to run through everything announced at Sony’s virtual event on Thursday — from all the games to the long-awaited reveal of the PS5 design.
- The PS5 is huge, according to internet detectives
- Insomniac confirms Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone PS5 game
- Sony’s surprise PS5 Digital Edition sets up a next-gen price war
- Watch the 24 biggest trailers from the PS5 event
- The PS5 is getting a camera, charging dock, headphones, and media remote accessories
- Sony announces PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with no disc drive
- Resident Evil Village revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event
- Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West
- The creators behind Sword & Sworcery return on the PS5 with Jett: The Far Shore
A little over 14 minutes into the show, Dieter and Nilay discuss first impressions of the Android 11 beta that was released this week, Google countersuing Sonos for patent infringement, and the potential announcement at Apple’s WWDC about switching MacBooks to ARM processors.
- Android 11: conversations, bubbles, and making sense of complexity
- Android 11 may be the best texting platform if you use multiple chat apps
- Five new features Android 11 borrows from the iPhone
- Apple’s virtual WWDC keynote will take place on June 22nd at 1PM ET
- Apple will announce move to ARM-based Macs later this month, says report
Last but not least, Verge reporter James Vincent stops by to explain facial recognition's role in policing and big tech’s move to stop selling these technologies to the police.
- IBM will no longer offer, develop, or research facial recognition technology
- Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for the next year
- Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition to police until Congress passes new privacy law
There’s a whole lot more discussed in this episode, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Other stories discussed in this episode:
- Tinder CEO Elie Seidman on finding love during the pandemic
- It’s hard to figure out how often people without symptoms spread COVID-19
- Inside Nextdoor’s ‘Karen problem’
- Nextdoor tells community leads to allow Black Lives Matter discussions after exposé
- Contact tracing programs have to work with local communities to be successful
- Apple launches $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative
