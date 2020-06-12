Vergecast: Android 11 beta, PS5 reveal, and big tech halts facial recognition for police

There’s a new episode of The Vergecast to fill you in on all of the news from this week. Join Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and a rotation of other reporters and editors for everything that you need to know. The three topics covered this week are:

During the first part of the show, Verge reporter Megan Farokhmanesh and games editor Andrew Webster take over to run through everything announced at Sony’s virtual event on Thursday — from all the games to the long-awaited reveal of the PS5 design.

A little over 14 minutes into the show, Dieter and Nilay discuss first impressions of the Android 11 beta that was released this week, Google countersuing Sonos for patent infringement, and the potential announcement at Apple’s WWDC about switching MacBooks to ARM processors.

Last but not least, Verge reporter James Vincent stops by to explain facial recognition's role in policing and big tech’s move to stop selling these technologies to the police.

