Persona 4 Golden is out on Steam

Persona 4 Golden, the enhanced version of Persona 4 for PlayStation Vita, is launching for PC via Steam. The game is available as a standard version for $19.99 or a deluxe edition — which includes the digital soundtrack and art book — for $24.99.

The game’s launch on PC is a first for the mainline Persona series, which has previously been restricted to PlayStation platforms. Persona 4 Golden, released in 2012, follows a group of small town teens investigating a series of murders. Golden adds new characters, dungeons, and more from the original game. It’s one of the series’ most highly praised games; it’s also inspired several spinoffs, including Persona 4 Arena and Persona 4: Dancing All Night.

The last game in the series, Persona 5, recently had its own enhanced edition with Persona 5 Royal. So far, spinoff games have launched for Nintendo 3DS (Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth) and PlayStation 4 and Vita (Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight).