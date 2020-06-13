Tesla reportedly adding USB-C ports and wireless phone charging to US-made Model 3 vehicles

Tesla has started adding a wireless phone charger and USB-C ports to Model 3 vehicles built at its Fremont, Calif. factory, Elektrek reported. As first reported by Drive Tesla Canada, the features were already available in Tesla’s Model Y, and the carmaker began adding them last month to its Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles.

The Model Y, which Tesla began delivering to US customers in March, comes standard with the Qi wireless phone charger, but until now, it’s only been available to Model 3 vehicles as an aftermarket add-on, according to Elektrek .

Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3, Model S, and Model X in North America last month, as well as the prices of the Model S and Model X cars sold in China. Its Chinese-produced Model 3 cars didn’t see a price reduction. The price cuts were reportedly an attempt to help boost sales. Many automakers saw a decline in demand for vehicles in the first quarter as people have been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla’s Fremont factory has been the site of some controversy in recent weeks; after closing March 23rd as part of a shutdown order in Alameda County, the company began making cars again about a month ago even while it battled with local officials about whether it could resume operations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to move operations out of California and filed a lawsuit over the stay-at-home order.