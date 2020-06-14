Computex 2020 is officially canceled

After initially postponing it from June to September, organizers have now canceled Computex 2020 due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The show will miss a year, like many other tech conferences that were planned for 2020. The next Computex event is slated for June 1st through 5th, 2021.

The pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions to help curb its spread meant many participants would not have been able to attend a show in Taipei in September, the organizers explained in a blog post. Taiwan has been hailed for isolating coronavirus patients and imposing travel restrictions relatively early compared to the rest of the world, resulting in fewer than 500 total cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

Computex 2019 drew nearly 43,000 visitors from 171 countries, organizers said. It’s not the only annual tech trade show to cancel its 2020 installment. MWC canceled its 2020 show in February, and E3 was canceled in March around the same time Google canceled I/O 2020. Some other shows, like Facebook’s F8 developer conference, opted to go with pared-down, virtual versions of their annual gatherings.