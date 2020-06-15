Tickets for the online-only Pokémon Go Fest 2020 go on sale today

Niantic has announced more information about this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, which is shifting to an online event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale today for $14.99 through an in-app purchase. In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Niantic says it will be donating half of the proceeds to black AR creators and half to US NPOs working on rebuilding local communities, with a minimum donation of $5 million.

While in-person Pokémon Go events have often been difficult to get tickets for, there’s no limitation on the number of attendees for this year’s online fest, and tickets cover the whole weekend rather than a single day. The event will run over the weekend of July 25th and 26th from 10AM to 8PM wherever you are; day 1 features an exclusive Special Research story, rotating habitats featuring different pokémon, and a new Global Challenge Arena where players work together to earn rewards every hour.

Niantic is keeping the second day’s program of events a secret until it goes live. The company says players should expect “something very different.”

Obviously, it’ll be tough for Niantic to replicate the experience of getting together in one place with thousands of other players this year. To help people get more into the spirit of things, though, the company is going to be releasing free printable papercraft decorations, while the PokemonCenter.com online store will sell commemorative t-shirts.