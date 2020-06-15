Samsung’s 5G A71 will release in the US starting on June 19th

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G, which sits at the top of its midrange A-series lineup, will launch in the US starting on June 19th, the company announced today. Initially, the handset will be available from T-Mobile, Sprint, and Samsung.com, but Samsung says that the phone will be coming to AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers later this summer along with an Unlocked by Samsung model.

Announced back in April with a price tag of $599.99, The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is the step-up model compared to the Galaxy A51 5G. (We reviewed the LTE version of the A51 last month.) The biggest difference between the A51 5G and the A71 5G is their main cameras, which is reassuring given the issues we had with the camera on the Galaxy A51 in our review. Both have a quad-camera array — including 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras, 5-megapixel depth cameras, and 5-megapixel macro cameras — but the A71’s main camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, compared to the 48-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy A51.

The A71 has a 64-megapixel main sensor

The A71 also has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch hole-punch OLED display compared to the 6.5-inch screen on the A51, and it can be charged slightly faster at 25W compared to 15W for the A51 5G — although their batteries are both 4,500mAh.

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will use a Snapdragon 765G processor, comes with 128GB of storage (expandable with up to 1TB via microSD), and has 6GB of RAM. Samsung says the Galaxy A71 will support sub-6GHz 5G with its initial launch on T-Mobile and Sprint, and it said that it will have more information about mmWave support later this summer when the device is scheduled to release on Verizon, AT&T, and as an unlocked model.

Correction: This post originally said that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is powered by an Exynos 980 processor. It will actually be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor in the US. We have updated our post to reflect this and regret the error.