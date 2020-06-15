T-Mobile’s network is down and it’s affecting calls from Verizon and AT&T too

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T customers are experiencing issues placing calls across the US, according to user reports on Downdetector and on social media, with reports spiking around 2:20 PM ET.

The issue appears to be entirely on T-Mobile’s end: While AT&T tells The Verge that its network is “operating normally” and Verizon says its network is “performing well,” T-Mobile has now confirmed that it’s working to fix “a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country.”

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

“We’re aware that another carrier is having network issues. Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message,” reads part of a statement from Verizon.

T-Mobile doesn’t yet seem to have a timeline for a fix.

Thanks for letting us know. We're aware this is happening and we have our best team of engineers working to resolve ASAP. For updates, check out https://t.co/eCKsgP5qe8 ^LukeWalsh — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) June 15, 2020

Multiple Verge staffers were unable to place calls on T-Mobile. It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems.

It’s unclear what the issue might be at this time. It makes sense that what appears to be a multi-network outage could actually stem from a single carrier, since people reporting failed calls don’t always know which carrier their recipient is using.

Update, 4:31 PM ET: With AT&T and T-Mobile statements and context.

Update, 4:51 PM ET: With Verizon statement.