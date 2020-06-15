 clock menu more-arrow no yes

T-Mobile’s network is down and it’s affecting calls from Verizon and AT&T too

Customers of all three major US carriers are experiencing issues placing calls to T-Mobile.

By Jay Peters
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T customers are experiencing issues placing calls across the US, according to user reports on Downdetector and on social media, with reports spiking around 2:20 PM ET.

The issue appears to be entirely on T-Mobile’s end: While AT&T tells The Verge that its network is “operating normally” and Verizon says its network is “performing well,” T-Mobile has now confirmed that it’s working to fix “a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country.”

“We’re aware that another carrier is having network issues. Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message,” reads part of a statement from Verizon.

T-Mobile doesn’t yet seem to have a timeline for a fix.

Multiple Verge staffers were unable to place calls on T-Mobile. It appears both Sprint, now a T-Mobile subsidiary, and US Cellular are also experiencing problems.

It’s unclear what the issue might be at this time. It makes sense that what appears to be a multi-network outage could actually stem from a single carrier, since people reporting failed calls don’t always know which carrier their recipient is using.

Update, 4:31 PM ET: With AT&T and T-Mobile statements and context.

Update, 4:51 PM ET: With Verizon statement.

