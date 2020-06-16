Humble’s Fight for Racial Justice bundle packs in over $1,200 worth of games, comics, and books

Humble Bundle has launched its Fight for Racial Justice Bundle, which contains over $1,200 worth of PC games, comics, and books. Unlike many of its previous bundles that let you choose how your payment is divvied up, this bundle funnels 100 percent of what you pay directly to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. And when you donate to these organizations, you’re helping in the fight against racial injustices inflicted upon black people in the US.

A snippet of what a $30 pledge for the bundle includes is FTL: Faster Than Light, System Shock Enhanced Edition, System Shock 2, Kerbal Space Program, Hyper Light Drifter, This War of Mine, Armello, Baba Is You, Spelunky, Surviving Mars, EarthNight, Broken Age, BioShock Remastered, Gonner, Neo Cab, and NBA 2K20, along with many more games. You’ll also get books and comics from Image Comics, Paizo, Open Road Media, and No Starch Press. You can donate less than $30 to Humble Bundle, but you won’t receive any game keys or other digital content unless you contribute at least $30.

Indie gaming storefront Itch.io recently raised more than $7 million for its 1,500-plus game bundle that sent proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. Whether you missed out on that, or are looking for a way to donate more while stocking up on games, check out this Humble Bundle before it ends on June 23rd at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.