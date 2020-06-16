Fantastical 3.1 adds new features specifically designed for working from home

Calendar app Fantastical is getting its first major update since developer Flexibits rebooted the app with a new subscription model back in January, and it’s focused on adding a variety of new features designed for customers who are working from home that make it easier to integrate conference calls and better manage your work / life balance.

The biggest new feature in Fantastical 3.1 is the ability for the app to automatically detect links in calendar invites for conference calls, allowing the app to show a video call icon for those meetings in your calendar views as well as add a simple “Join” button to easily join your call straight from the app. Zoom, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Meetings, BlueJeans, and Skype for Business are all supported by the new feature.

There’s also a new option that makes calendar sets — a previous Fantastical feature that would show users specific calendars based on their location (for example, showing your work calendar at work and your home calendar at home) — more useful for a non-commuting lifestyle. Now, users can schedule their calendars, so you’ll only see your “work” calendar during work hours (if you choose), instead of only offering geographic triggers.

Fantastical overhauled its apps for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch back in January. Instead of offering pricier one-time purchases, it shifted over to a new Fantastical Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year.