UK’s Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first electric bike

Triumph, the premium British motorcycle brand most preferred by James Bond, is out with a new two-wheeler of a different sort. The Trekker GT is the world-famous motorcycle maker’s first electric bicycle, and, at first glance, it appears to be a highly capable commuter model. It won’t be cheap, though: the bike will be going on sale in Europe, the UK, and the US for £2,950 ($3,318).

The bike has a minimalist design, with much of the battery, wiring, and drivetrain tucked inside the hydro-formed, lightweight aluminum frame. Triumph says the Trekker GT is “perfect all-road choice for commuting, fitness and everyday riding fun” — although we’d have to test it before we could agree.

Triumph outfitted its first e-bike with Shimano’s latest torquey powertrain, including a 250W motor that puts out 60 Newton-meters (44 pound-feet) of pulling power. The Shimano E8035 504Wh battery gives it a riding range of 93 miles (150 km) between charging, the company says. The total electric drivetrain weighs less than 6.6 pounds (3 kg) — and the integrated battery is lockable to the frame. Overall, the bike weighs about 53 pounds (24 kg) in the medium frame size.

The display, also made by Shimano, allows riders to toggle between four different options and includes functions like speed, distance, trip time, gear, range, and remaining battery power.

The bike features Shimano Deore M6000 brakes with 180mm / 160mm discs and the Japanese bike supplier’s Deore Shadow 10-speed shifter and rear mechanism. The RockShox Paragon forks come with 65mm of travel and turnkey damper with adjustment and lockout.

Triumph says the frame combined with the narrow-width handlebars and the posh Selle Royal Vivo saddle provide “the rider with optimal ergonomics and great rider control.” Other standout features include fully integrated LED lighting, matte black mudguards and pannier rack, a super-strong 270mm U-lock, and cast aluminum Triumph badging.

A new e-bike fits in neatly with the company’s storied history

The idea of a Triumph-designed e-bike may seem surprising, but it fits in neatly with the company’s storied history. Triumph actually started out in 1884 as a bicycle company, based in Coventry. It wasn’t until 1902 that the firm made its first motorcycle. The Trekker GT is the first Triumph-branded bicycle since the mid-1970s.

Triumph isn’t alone among motorcycle firms eager to jump onboard the booming e-bike bandwagon. For several years now, Harley-Davidson has been teasing a whole lineup of battery-powered vehicles, including a motorcycle, several pedal-assist bikes, and a scooter-moped concept. Even Ducati launched its first e-bike last year.

Automotive brands are also getting in on the action: BMW is making electric bikes and motorcycles, Audi is manufacturing electric mountain bikes, Ford recently acquired e-scooter startup Spin, and Jeep recently unveiled a high-powered electric mountain bike.