Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update will include the new Edge browser

Microsoft is planning to build its new Chromium-based Edge browser into Windows 10 later this year. The new browser has been available since January, but it has not yet been built into Windows 10 itself. That will change with an update later this year, named 20H2. Microsoft has started testing this 20H2 update with Windows Insiders today, and the company plans to use the 20H2 naming for testers and commercial customers and a more friendly name for consumers.

While the next major update will include Edge by default, it’s not clear what else Microsoft is planning. Much like last year’s second big Windows 10 update, this upcoming update “will have a faster installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update,” according to Microsoft.

A faster installing update arrives later this year

That faster update could indicate a lack of big features. The second big update for Windows 10 of 2019 arrived in November for all users as more of a traditional service pack. The November 2019 Update didn’t feel as big as the May 2019 one, which included a new light theme for Windows 10, alongside Kaomoji support, a Windows sandbox feature, and the separation of Cortana and Windows search.

Microsoft’s testing for the Windows 10 20H2 release has only just begun today, and we’re expecting it to eventually include improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with GUI app support and GPU hardware acceleration.