Galaxy Tab S7 Plus renders show off a big 12.4-inch display

Renders for an unannounced Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, show that the device could have a big 12.4-inch screen (via 9to5Google). That screen size would make the Tab S7 Plus quite large compared to most Android tablets, though it would be a bit smaller than Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The renders come from leaker OnLeaks and case maker Pigtou and were apparently based on leaked CAD drawings. That means you should take anything about the renders with a grain of salt — but what the renders show seems within the realm of possibility.

Here they are, if you want to see them for yourself:

Pigtou’s article also has some rumored specs and information about the Tab S7 Plus. It apparently will be approximately 285mm long, 185mm wide, and 5.7mm thick, and it could come with a dual-camera setup on the back. It may have a single camera on the front, though in a change from the Galaxy Tab S6, that camera looks to be on the right side of the tablet instead of on top (if you’re holding the tablet in a portrait orientation). The Tab S7 Plus is also rumored to have a 9,800mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and work with Samsung’s S Pen.

Here’s a video showing the design of the Tab S7 Plus, from Pigtou’s YouTube channel:

OnLeaks and Pigtou also teamed up on renders of the rumored Galaxy Tab S7. That tablet will apparently have an 11-inch screen and could be 253.7mm long, 165.3mm wide, and 6.3mm thick, making it slightly larger than the Tab S6. Like the Tab S7 Plus, the Tab S7 may also have two rear cameras and a front camera on the right bezel of the tablet. It could also come with a 7,760mAh battery.

Here’s a gallery of the Tab S7 renders:

And here’s a video of the Tab S7, from Pigtou’s YouTube channel:

It’s unclear when these tablets will come out or how much they will cost. The Galaxy Tab S6 was released in September, so perhaps the Tab S7 and S7 Plus will release in a similar time frame.