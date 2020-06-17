Images of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 leak online

Images of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Watch 3 have leaked online, giving us our first look at the company’s upcoming wearable. The images appeared on South Korea’s NRRA certification website, where they were spotted by MySmartPrice. In them, you can see what appears to be a physical rotating bezel (a feature missing from last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2), and two buttons on the right of the device.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is slated to be Samsung’s follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, the best smartwatch to buy if you’ve got an Android phone.

The images join a plethora of details that have emerged about the watch in recent weeks. We learned that it would be called the Watch 3 rather than the Watch 2 thanks to a listing from a Thai regulator, and similar listings from the FCC suggests that there’ll be both LTE and Wi-Fi versions of the watch, and that it will come in two sizes — 45mm and 41mm, reportedly corresponding to 1.4 and 1.2-inch displays.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be available with a stainless steel case (though there may also be a titanium model), GPS, and includes a 5ATM rating making it water resistant at a depth of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes a time. SamMobile reports that the watch will also have heart rate and blood pressure monitors, and an ECG sensor. The Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and either a 247mAh or 340mAh battery, depending on the size.

Today’s leak suggests an official announcement isn’t far away. With Samsung expected to unveil the latest entry in its Note lineup in a couple of months’ time, it’s easy to speculate that we’ll see a wearable announced alongside it.