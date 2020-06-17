Pokémon Snap is coming to the Nintendo Switch

It’s finally happening: Pokémon Snap is making a comeback. The classic N64 game where players simply capture photos of pocket monsters is on its way to the Nintendo Switch. We don’t know much about the new version just yet — aside from the fact that it’s called, matter-of-factly, New Pokémon Snap — though it’s being developed by Bandai Namco.

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.



Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

Here’s the basic premise, courtesy Nintendo:

Travel to unknown islands with beautiful scenery like lush jungles and sandy beaches. The Pokémon pictures you take there will be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! This brand-new game brings the gameplay of the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64 system to life on the Nintendo Switch system with unknown islands to discover and different Pokémon to see! Photograph lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats as you research and explore unknown islands. Journey through a variety of environments such as beaches and jungles to capture previously-unseen Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!

New Pokémon Snap doesn’t currently have a release date.