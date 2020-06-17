Pokémon Café Mix is an absolutely adorable puzzle game for Switch and mobile

In addition to announcing a new version of Pokémon Snap and a game where pocket monsters help kids brush their teeth, today, The Pokémon Company also announced an adorable new puzzle game called Pokémon Café Mix. It’s described as a “free-to-start” experience for both mobile and the Nintendo Switch, where players can recruit pokémon to build their own café. The twist is that, in order to serve dishes, you first have to complete a puzzle.

Here’s the basic setup, courtesy Nintendo:

As you complete puzzles to build a world-class café, you’ll face obstacles such as sugar cubes, dollops of whipped cream, and tomatoes! Use your puzzle skills to clear them and employ the help of pokémon’s café skills for some extra oomph! In addition to café skills, each pokémon staff member has a specialty. Match a pokémon’s specialty with the dish or drink you are making for bonuses in puzzles.

It looks fun, but more importantly, it is painfully cute, with a storybook-like art style and nice touches like café uniforms for each monster. Even better, it’s out very soon: Pokémon Café Mix will launch on June 23rd.