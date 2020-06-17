Volkswagen’s ID 4 revealed in leaked images

Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV, the ID 4, has broken cover thanks to leaked images from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that were picked up by a VW fan forum.

The ID 4 — which was previously known as the ID Crozz when it was still a concept — is the first vehicle from VW’s forthcoming ID lineup of electric vehicles that will be sold in the US. The ID 4 will also be sold in China and Europe. The German automaker is said to be planning a full reveal of the ID 4 sometime later this summer. It’s expected to get around 300 miles of range on a full charge and is built on the same modular EV platform that will power VW’s other ID vehicles.

It will be the first ID vehicle to come to the US

The photos published on Wednesday only show the exterior of the vehicle, and it shares some of the same design language as the ID 3 — the hatchback EV that VW is starting to roll out in Europe — as well as the other ID vehicles that we’ve seen in concept form. Its headlights resemble the ones found on the ID 3, and the front grille shares a similar cheese grater aesthetic to the wagon concept VW unveiled at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

The ID 4’s styling has a modern feel to it, as it’s far curvier than VW’s workhorse SUVs like the Tiguan or the Atlas. But there’s nothing that really screams “EV” about the design. It lacks the bright blue accents and spaceship looks that some other automakers have refused to move beyond despite electric vehicles becoming more commonplace.

One thing that does stand out is that, despite VW focusing on the “ID 4” branding for months now, one variant of the vehicle does feature embossed “Crozz” lettering on its rear bumper, meaning the company may not be completely done with that branding. We’ll have to wait for the full reveal to find out.