Google and Nest routers now work much better with slow home internet connections

Google is rolling out a software update that improves network performance for Nest Wifi and Google WiFi routers on slow network connections, the company announced in a blog post. “Your Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions and more simultaneously,” Google Nest product manager Sanjay Noronha wrote in the post, adding that the latest software update will also “improve device connection speeds on wireless networks and optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels.”

The update includes improvements to general security and stability. The priority device feature, which lets users choose which device temporarily gets the strongest Wi-Fi available, is getting “smarter” as well, according to Google. That should be a welcome update to families working and schooling at home; there’s nothing like slow Wi-Fi freezing your Zoom call with the boss because the kids are playing Fortnite.

Google launched the Nest Wifi system back in October, combining a router and smart speaker into one product. Prior to that, it released the Google WiFi mesh router system.