Google Meet now has a ‘meet.new’ shortcut for quickly starting new video conferences

Google is expanding its .new browser shortcuts to Google Meet, its video conferencing service that the company has heavily expanded in recent months due to a huge influx of users looking to stay connected in COVID-19 quarantines, via 9to5Google.

Like the company’s docs.new, sheets.new, or slide.new shortcuts, typing “meet.new” into your browser will automatically open a new Google Meet session. It’s a small addition, but a useful one for anyone who uses the tool a lot.

Additionally, like with the Google Docs shortcuts, users can append numbers to designate between multiple accounts, so you could create a menubar bookmark of “meet.new/1” for your personal account, and “meet.new/2” for work.

Google first launches its .new shortcuts back in 2018 for its G Suite tools; last year, the company announced that it would be expanding the system to third-party companies, including Spotify (playlist.new).