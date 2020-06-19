Apple will re-close some stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona due to coronavirus spikes

Apple is closing several recently reopened retail stores in four US states after a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg reported. A total of 11 stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina will be temporarily shuttered.

The company closed all of its stores outside of mainland China in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread. It began reopening US stores in May, with some offering only curbside or storefront service and not allowing customers inside. Stores that did open to customers were conducting temperature checks and required customers and employees to wear face masks.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesperson said in an email to The Verge. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Stores closing June 20th include two in Florida, at Waterside Shops and Coconut Point; two in North Carolina, at Southpark and Northlake Mall; one in South Carolina at Haywood Mall; and six in Arizona, at Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter, and La Encantada.

UPDATED June 19th, 1:38PM ET: Adds comment from Apple and list of stores to be temporarily closed.