HP’s Omen 15 gaming laptop has a sleek new design

HP has released the newest version of the Omen 15, its powerful entry-level gaming laptop. You can choose an AMD or Intel system — both will be available June 2nd starting at $999.

There are some internal upgrades, but what you’ll probably notice first is the new Omen’s design. The product has a nice blue diamond logo (similar to that which appears on HP’s Omen desktops). Check it below, and you’ll see that it’s a stark contrast from the old VoodooPC emblem we’ve seen on previous models. There’s also a new modern-looking graphic on the palm rest, and the whole thing is 11 percent thinner than its predecessor at 22.5mm tall. The 15.6-inch screen is supported by a new 180-degree hinge.

HP says the new design is meant to reposition the Omen as a multifunctional PC, catering to users who want a laptop for work or browsing as well as games. It’s a simpler and more sophisticated look than the Omens we’re used to, and certainly an aesthetic that might blend better into an office or coffee shop setting — it’s now much closer to a Razer Blade than a Helios 300.

In terms of other specs, you can configure this with up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q and an Intel Core i7 H-series or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series. This is the first Omen series to offer an AMD variant, and also the first with two color options; the Intel system comes in black, and the AMD system comes in silver. You’ll also get up to 32GB of RAM (DDR4) and up to 1TB PCIe SSD or dual PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0. And you can choose an OLED panel, a UHD 120 Hz panel, or an FHD 300 Hz panel.

HP has also announced its Pavilion Gaming 16, the company’s first 16-inch gaming PC. 16-inch is a size you don’t see on gaming laptops every day; HP says its chassis is comparable to those of other 15-inch gaming laptops thanks to its slim bezels. (HP calls the screen a “micro-edge bezel display.”)

The Pavilion comes with up to a 10th-Gen Core i7 and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q. It’s also the first of its line to come with the Omen command center pre-installed, which helps players monitor their gaming performance in real-time.

The Pavilion Gaming 16 will be available in June starting at $799.