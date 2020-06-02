iCloud is down for some users, affecting some macOS and iOS software and web apps

Apple’s iCloud service is experiencing an outage right now, causing errors with account sign-in, iCloud Mail, and web apps via iCloud.com. The issues began shortly after 7PM ET, and user-reported issues began pouring in on Downdetector.com.

Apple has acknowledged the issue on its system status website, as well on its Apple Support Twitter account. Many users are seeing similar error messages, including one that says, “The application you have selected does not exist.” MacRumors reports that some other Apple services, like Apple Pay and the company’s web-based app-specific password generator, are also experiencing issues.

Thank you. We’re investigating and will update our System Status page as more info becomes available: https://t.co/Z6TgsKWB3t — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) June 3, 2020

Developing...