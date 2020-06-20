Google ends trial of photo service that picked and printed photos for users

Google is ending the trial program of a service that sent users algorithm-selected prints from their Google Photos libraries, Droid Life reported. The subscription-based service launched in the US in February with a monthly fee of $7.99 that got you 10 4x6 prints from the previous 30 days.

The printing service allowed users to choose which themes the service should prioritize in selecting the prints, offering “people and pets,” “landscapes,” and “a little bit of everything” as options. Users were able to edit the selections before the photos were printed.

Google sent a notice to subscribers that the service would not be available after June 30th, according to Droid Life:

Thank you for your invaluable feedback these last several months. You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates. Although we will be ending the trial program, we hope that you have experienced some joy from the prints you received along the way.

It’s not clear when or if Google will re-launch this service more widely in the future, or if it’s being shelved indefinitely. We’ve reached out to Google for more information.